The pair first crossed paths on the 2018 film The Negotiation, but Hyun Bin admits their interactions were brief. “We worked together on the film The Negotiation. At that time, we barely filmed together. Although we shot on the same days, we were in different locations. Aside from running into each other during meals or while monitoring, there wasn’t much interaction,” he said. “As an actor, I felt that was a bit disappointing. I vaguely hoped we’d meet again in a different genre, and that ended up being Crash Landing on You.”