The couple started dating after their show, Crash Landing on You
If you thought CLOY was the epitome of poetic romance, it pales in comparison to the lead stars actual love story.
South Korean actor Hyun Bin recently opened up about his love story with wife Son Ye-jin, revealing that their real-life connection sparked quietly after their hit 2019 drama Crash Landing on You.
On the December 21 episode of YouTube’s Fairy Jae-hyung, titled “I think I fell in love as if my clothes got soaked… (sincerely),” host Jung Jae-hyung reflected on the duo’s on-screen magic. “I’ve mentioned this to Ye-jin as well, but I think your relationship started during Crash Landing on You,” he said. “Both of you delivered such heartfelt performances. At the time, I thought, ‘This is love. You can’t act like that unless it’s real love.’”
Hyun Bin was quick to clarify: “No, that’s not true. It was after Crash Landing on You ended.”
The pair first crossed paths on the 2018 film The Negotiation, but Hyun Bin admits their interactions were brief. “We worked together on the film The Negotiation. At that time, we barely filmed together. Although we shot on the same days, we were in different locations. Aside from running into each other during meals or while monitoring, there wasn’t much interaction,” he said. “As an actor, I felt that was a bit disappointing. I vaguely hoped we’d meet again in a different genre, and that ended up being Crash Landing on You.”
When they finally reunited, chemistry bloomed naturally. “We’re about the same age and started our careers around the same time. Our journeys so far have been somewhat similar, so our conversations flowed very naturally,” Hyun Bin explained.
Asked about the moment he fell in love, he added: “There wasn’t a specific moment. It felt like time just passed and I gradually fell for her, like water seeping in. As we worked together and talked, it just happened naturally, as if my clothes slowly got soaked.”
Hyun Bin is open to working with Son Ye-jin again, but not in the same romance-drama mold: “I’m open to working together, but I don’t think we could do something like Crash Landing on You again. If there’s a different story, I’d definitely be interested. It might be fun to play a married couple whose relationship suddenly falls apart, or something like Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”
On family life, he shared: “I’m just a very ordinary dad. Even if I try to be strict right now, I don’t think he really understands yet. He might just think, ‘What is he talking about?’ Right now, he’s just so cute.” When asked if he’d worry if their son wanted to act, he laughed: “I don’t really want to start worrying about that already… I’d need some time to think about it.”
The couple also made history at the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, winning Popular Star Awards alongside their individual Best Actor and Best Actress honors. Hyun Bin recalled, “I received my award first, but when my wife’s name was called, I felt even happier than when I won.”
