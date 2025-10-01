'Hyun Bin refuses finger hearts unless it's Son Ye-jin'; fans can’t stop laughing at viral VIP premiere moment

The clip, posted by Eyesmag, instantly blew up with comments like “Ri Jeong Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri forever,” “This wall is welcome,” and “The married man agenda is thriving.” Basically, Hyun Bin just confirmed he’s a certified “model husband” — no fan-service romance here.

At the VIP premiere of Boss, Hyun Bin casually sparked chaos when a fan flashed him half a finger heart — and he shut it down with a polite handshake instead. Cue the internet: “Hearts? Sorry, those are strictly a Son Ye Jin exclusive.”

But either way, the takeaway is clear: Hyun Bin folds hearts away… unless your name is Son Ye Jin.

Of course, not everyone’s convinced it was a snub. Some argued he probably didn’t even clock the heart attempt: “Looked like castanets,” one joked. Another added, “Maybe he thought it was a new handshake trend.”

Even Son Ye-jin herself joined the banter, sliding into the comments with a sunglasses emoticon and thumbs up.

