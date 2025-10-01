GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

'Hyun Bin refuses finger hearts unless it's Son Ye-jin'; fans can’t stop laughing at viral VIP premiere moment

Son Ye-jin joined in the social media banter too, with emoticons

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married in 2022.
South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married in 2022.
instagram.com/vast.ent

At the VIP premiere of Boss, Hyun Bin casually sparked chaos when a fan flashed him half a finger heart — and he shut it down with a polite handshake instead. Cue the internet: “Hearts? Sorry, those are strictly a Son Ye Jin exclusive.”

The clip, posted by Eyesmag, instantly blew up with comments like “Ri Jeong Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri forever,” “This wall is welcome,” and “The married man agenda is thriving.” Basically, Hyun Bin just confirmed he’s a certified “model husband” — no fan-service romance here.

Even Son Ye-jin herself joined the banter, sliding into the comments with a sunglasses emoticon and thumbs up.

Of course, not everyone’s convinced it was a snub. Some argued he probably didn’t even clock the heart attempt: “Looked like castanets,” one joked. Another added, “Maybe he thought it was a new handshake trend.”

But either way, the takeaway is clear: Hyun Bin folds hearts away… unless your name is Son Ye Jin.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin got married in 2022.

Son Ye-jin reveals perks of being married to Hyun Bin

3m read
'The VIP Terminal Boulevard' launches in Dubai South

'The VIP Terminal Boulevard' launches in Dubai South

1m read
The US has detained some 450 workers in Hyundai-LG battery plant site raid in Georgia.

US detains hundreds in Hyundai factory raid

2m read
K-Drama Rewind, CLOY: The last love story of its kind

K-Drama Rewind, CLOY: The last love story of its kind

3m read