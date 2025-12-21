It repeatedly returns to a central question: how crises expose the monster within, whether or not one has been bitten. For instance, in one particularly searing scene, Chan Seong is devastated when he realises that his mother is now a zombie, and he almost fights others who have the unfortunate job of trying to end her. The cries are piercing: 'Omma, omma' he yells, while realising that he's lost the last semblance of his world. His rage instincts kick in, but mixed with raw, profound grief. In another scene, On-jo is faced with a similar reality, as her father sacrifices himself to save her. Little by little, the children lose pieces of themselves, as they watch their loved ones, and even their classmates die.