Get your snacks & ARMY lightsticks ready BTS is back and you can watch it live in the UAE
Dubai: The wait is almost over for BTS fans. The global K-pop group is returning with a special livestream event on Netflix, giving fans across the world, including the UAE, the chance to watch the group perform together again in real time.
For ARMY in the Emirates, the livestream offers a rare opportunity to tune in simultaneously with viewers worldwide without needing a concert ticket or special access. Here’s a simple guide on how fans in the UAE can watch the highly anticipated BTS event live.
The event is scheduled to broadcast from Seoul on March 21 at 8pm Korean Standard Time (KST). Because the UAE is five hours behind South Korea, fans in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and across the Emirates can tune in at 3pm Gulf Standard Time (GST).
The livestream will take place in Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, a landmark location in the heart of the South Korean capital that often hosts major cultural events and concerts.
For UAE fans, this means the event conveniently falls in the afternoon, perfect for those planning watch parties or tuning in during the day.
Watching the livestream is straightforward as it will stream directly through Netflix’s platform.
Step-by-step guide for UAE viewers:
1. Make sure you have an active Netflix subscription: The livestream will be available to anyone with a valid Netflix account. No additional ticket or pay-per-view purchase is required.
2. Log into Netflix shortly before the broadcast: Search for the event's title 'BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG' on the homepage or in the search bar.
4. Tune in at the scheduled time: Since it is a live broadcast, viewers will need to join at the start time to watch the performance. The livestream can be watched on smart TVs, laptops, tablets or smartphones, making it easy for fans to watch from home or even on the go.
Get your ARMY lightstick, snacks, clear some space on your couch, and maybe even gather your fellow ARMY for a mini watch party, because March 21 is about to get legendary. BTS is back, the stage is set, and it’s time to scream, sing, and fangirl/fanboy like there’s no tomorrow.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji