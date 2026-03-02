GOLD/FOREX
New movie releases in UAE to go ahead as planned including Nivin Pauly's hit 'Premam'

No delays for UAE movie releases, 'Premam' hits screens this Friday

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Nivin Pauly from a still in Premam
Nivin Pauly from a still in Premam

Dubai: Even as global headlines remain heavy, cinema schedules are rolling on without disruption.

A prominent distributor in Dubai say there has been no change to planned release dates, with both regional and international titles arriving on screens as scheduled. The local movie schedules also reflect new releases this coming Friday.

As many as three new releases including Telugu film Mrithunjay starring Sree Vishnu, Tamil romance Kadhal Reset Repeat and Malayalam hit Premam, starring Nivin Pauly, will enjoy a theatrical release this March 6, Friday.

Industry insiders point out that cinema has often served as a barometer of public mood. In uncertain times, audiences continue to seek familiar rituals, a night at the movies, popcorn in hand, lights dimmed as a form of escape and normalcy.

“There is no sense of pause in the release pipeline,” said one exhibitor.

The steady flow of releases also reflects confidence in the region’s infrastructure and safety systems, which have ensured that large public venues such as malls and cinemas continue to operate smoothly.

For now, the message from the box office is clear: films are arriving, shows are running, and the moviegoing experience remains uninterrupted.

