Best things to do in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this weekend

Looking for the best things to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend? February 13–15 is stacked with concerts, theatre premieres, immersive dining, festivals, sport and seriously good food. Whether you’re planning Valentine’s Day in the UAE, booking last-minute weekend plans or searching for family-friendly events, this line-up delivers. From John Mayer live in Abu Dhabi and Wicked at Dubai Opera to a 92km cycling challenge, there’s something for every mood — romantic, competitive, cultural or carb-loading. Clear your calendar. These are the UAE events worth your time (and your dirhams) this weekend.

For a weekend stuffed with live bands, street-style energy and zero early nights, AccessPass is the answer. This Abu Dhabi music and lifestyle festival blends big-stage performances (with The Calling headlining), immersive art, curated food concepts and interactive brand experiences. It’s less “concert” and more “full-sensory takeover.” Expect stylish crowds, strong playlists and that festival buzz where you promise you’ll leave early… but absolutely won’t. Perfect for Valentine’s with edge — or just a Friday night done properly. Price: From Dh299 When: Sat Where: 321 Sports, Al Hudayriyat, Abu Dhabi

John Mayer lands at Saadiyat Nights for an open-air concert packed with blues riffs, emotional ballads and arena-worthy singalongs. Expect Gravity, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room and the kind of guitar solos that make you momentarily question your life choices. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just here for the vibes, this is live music at its smoothest — under the stars, no less. Price: From Dh2,700 When: Feb 15 Where: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

For something bold, urgent and culturally resonant, watch Kavan's UAE premiere at The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi. This operatic satire — performed entirely through song and verse — fuses poetry, Ambedkarite Shahiri folk music, rock and rap to explore identity, caste and political awakening. It’s sharp, thought-provoking theatre that refuses to sit quietly. Performed in Hindi with English and Arabic subtitles, it’s accessible, powerful and unlike anything else on this weekend’s line-up. When: Feb 13–15 Where: The Black Box, NYU Abu Dhabi

If your love language is popcorn (extra butter, obviously), Roxy Cinemas has your February 13–15 plans sorted. This limited-edition movie date night bundles two tickets, snacks and a complimentary floral touch in collaboration with BloomingBox — because nothing says romance like snacks and a surprise stem. Choose your vibe: laid-back Silver, plush Platinum or go full main-character energy in the Director’s Box. Catch titles like Wuthering Heights or O’Romeo and let the drama unfold on screen, not in your relationship. Low effort, high romance. We approve.

If your New Year fitness goals are still technically alive, here’s their big test. The Middle East’s biggest cycling challenge returns with its iconic 92km route at Expo City Dubai — plus 35km and 12km options for the sensible among us. Expect race-day adrenaline, cheering crowds and that unbeatable finish-line euphoria. There’s even a junior ride, because nothing says bonding like collective leg pain. When: Sun Feb 15 Where: Expo City Dubai

Dinner with a side of drama. The Fourth Course turns Valentine’s Eve into an intimate immersive theatre experience where storytelling unfolds between courses and guests become part of the atmosphere. Created by Rashmi Kotriwala and Puja Verma, this supper club trades spectacle for proximity and emotional nuance. Expect slow conversations, beautifully curated food and optional personal touches to make the evening feel entirely yours. It’s romantic — but clever about it. When: Thu

Still defying gravity years later, Wicked remains one of the world’s biggest musicals — and it’s lighting up Dubai Opera this weekend. The untold story of Elphaba and Glinda delivers powerhouse vocals, spectacular costumes and all the drama Oz can handle. Whether you’re planning a Valentine’s date night or a culture fix, this is big-stage theatre done properly. Yes, you will hum the songs all the way home. From: Dh350 When: Until Feb 15 Where: Dubai Opera

