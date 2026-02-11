6 unusual ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the UAE

If you’re going all out this Valentine’s Day, this is how to do it properly. Balloons at the Palace at Jumeirah Al Qasr offers couples a private dining experience inside their very own balloon, surrounded by palatial scenery. Each balloon hosts two guests and includes a five-course set menu, a bottle of premium beverage, live violin music and a rose bouquet. It’s intimate, indulgent and wonderfully dramatic — the kind of evening that feels straight out of a romance film.

Not every great date needs a table for two. At Museum of Illusions Dubai, you can swap candlelight for curiosity. With a Buy One Get One Valentine’s offer, couples can explore more than 60 interactive exhibits without straining the budget. Expect perspective-flipping rooms, clever optical illusions and plenty of moments that will have you laughing (and reaching for your phone camera). It’s relaxed, playful and refreshingly different — ideal for couples who bond over shared surprises and inside jokes.

If your idea of romance includes creativity alongside good food, Amore at The Coop House Café delivers both. This Italian-inspired evening pairs a five-course dinner with a glass and candle painting workshop, giving couples a keepsake to take home. The menu features comforting favourites from burrata and arancini to seabass or T-bone steak, ending on a sweet note with cheesecake or date pudding, plus your choice of beverage. It’s cosy, interactive and perfect for couples who prefer meaningful moments over predictable plans.

For couples who’d rather dance than dine quietly, Disco Bolly’s Valentine’s Edition Fake Sangeet brings full shaadi-season energy to Skafos. From 9 PM to 3 AM, expect live dhol beats, vibrant décor and a dance floor that doesn’t slow down. There are flavour-packed food stations serving everything from pani puri to pav bhaji, making sure you’re fuelled for the night ahead. Dress up, grab a beverage and lean into the fun — it’s loud, colourful and designed for couples who don’t take Valentine’s Day too seriously.

Sometimes the best dates are the ones where you learn something new together. Dip Dash’s Couple Sushi Workshop at Social Distrikt Downtown invites duos of all kinds to roll up their sleeves and get hands-on. The guided session teaches you how to create two vegetarian or vegan sushi rolls, from creamy avocado to crispy tempura. It’s relaxed and sociable rather than formal, with a sushi mat and chopsticks included so you can recreate the experience at home.

If your love language is music (or a bit of friendly competition), McGettigan’s is turning up the volume. ‘Valentine’s Got Talent’ invites couples to take part in a duet karaoke competition from 8 PM onwards at Dubai Production City. The package includes a three-course menu and three beverages per person or a bottle of house beverage. Guests are even encouraged to dress as iconic singing duos for a chance to win bonus prizes. It’s lively, inclusive and guaranteed to create memories long after the final note.

