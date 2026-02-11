6 unusual ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the UAE

Swap the predictable roses for sushi, karaoke and illusions
If you’re searching for unusual Valentine’s Day ideas in the UAE, it might be time to rethink the standard dinner reservation. This year, romance is less about roses on the table and more about shared experiences you’ll actually remember.
From illusion-filled adventures and Bollywood dance floors to hands-on sushi workshops, artsy Italian feasts and even private balloon dining in a palace, there’s no shortage of creative ways to celebrate. Whether you’re planning a romantic night out or something playful and different, these experiences promise laughter, connection and stories worth retelling.
If you’re going all out this Valentine’s Day, this is how to do it properly. Balloons at the Palace at Jumeirah Al Qasr offers couples a private dining experience inside their very own balloon, surrounded by palatial scenery. Each balloon hosts two guests and includes a five-course set menu, a bottle of premium beverage, live violin music and a rose bouquet. It’s intimate, indulgent and wonderfully dramatic — the kind of evening that feels straight out of a romance film.
Price: Dh3,000 per balloon (for two guests)
When: 6.30–8.30pm and 8.45-11pm
Where: Balloons at the Palace, Jumeirah Al Qasr
Not every great date needs a table for two. At Museum of Illusions Dubai, you can swap candlelight for curiosity. With a Buy One Get One Valentine’s offer, couples can explore more than 60 interactive exhibits without straining the budget. Expect perspective-flipping rooms, clever optical illusions and plenty of moments that will have you laughing (and reaching for your phone camera). It’s relaxed, playful and refreshingly different — ideal for couples who bond over shared surprises and inside jokes.
Price: Dh90 for two
When: All day
Where: Museum of Illusions Dubai
If your idea of romance includes creativity alongside good food, Amore at The Coop House Café delivers both. This Italian-inspired evening pairs a five-course dinner with a glass and candle painting workshop, giving couples a keepsake to take home. The menu features comforting favourites from burrata and arancini to seabass or T-bone steak, ending on a sweet note with cheesecake or date pudding, plus your choice of beverage. It’s cosy, interactive and perfect for couples who prefer meaningful moments over predictable plans.
Price: Dh499 per couple
When: 7-10pm
Where: The Coop House Café, Sobha Hartland
For couples who’d rather dance than dine quietly, Disco Bolly’s Valentine’s Edition Fake Sangeet brings full shaadi-season energy to Skafos. From 9 PM to 3 AM, expect live dhol beats, vibrant décor and a dance floor that doesn’t slow down. There are flavour-packed food stations serving everything from pani puri to pav bhaji, making sure you’re fuelled for the night ahead. Dress up, grab a beverage and lean into the fun — it’s loud, colourful and designed for couples who don’t take Valentine’s Day too seriously.
Online booking only
When: 9pm-3am
Where: Skafos, Canopy by Hilton Dubai, Al Seef Dubai
Sometimes the best dates are the ones where you learn something new together. Dip Dash’s Couple Sushi Workshop at Social Distrikt Downtown invites duos of all kinds to roll up their sleeves and get hands-on. The guided session teaches you how to create two vegetarian or vegan sushi rolls, from creamy avocado to crispy tempura. It’s relaxed and sociable rather than formal, with a sushi mat and chopsticks included so you can recreate the experience at home.
Price: Dh250 per couple
Where: Dip Dash, Social Distrikt, Downtown Dubai
If your love language is music (or a bit of friendly competition), McGettigan’s is turning up the volume. ‘Valentine’s Got Talent’ invites couples to take part in a duet karaoke competition from 8 PM onwards at Dubai Production City. The package includes a three-course menu and three beverages per person or a bottle of house beverage. Guests are even encouraged to dress as iconic singing duos for a chance to win bonus prizes. It’s lively, inclusive and guaranteed to create memories long after the final note.
Price: Dh399 per couple
When: 8pm onwards
Where: McGettigan’s, Dubai Production City