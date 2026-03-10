Dubai opens new beach library at Jumeirah Beach 2

Dubai's beach libraries are free to use
Dubai: Dubai has opened a new beach library giving residents and visitors yet another reason to linger by the sea with a good book in hand.
Dubai Municipality announced the launch of the beach library at Jumeirah Beach 2 on its official social media channels, inviting beachgoers to browse a free collection of books and settle in for a read alongside the waves.
The timing is no coincidence: March is the UAE's official Month of Reading, an annual observance established in 2016 following the UAE Cabinet's Year of Reading initiative, aimed at fostering a sustainable culture of reading and knowledge across all segments of society.
"Are you at Jumeirah Beach 2? Pick your favourite book from the beach library provided by Dubai Municipality and enjoy a relaxing read by the sea alongside exciting beach activities," the municipality posted, adding: "Found a book you loved? Tell us the title in the comments!"
The civic body also used the hashtag of the Month of Reading #UAEReads.
A short video shared alongside the post showed a young boy flipping through the pages of a book at the beach library.
The new beach library in Jumeirah 2, which is also a night beach, adds to Dubai Municipality's growing network of beach libraries first introduced at Kite Beach with plans to have eight on-beach libraries.
The beach libraries are free to use. Visitors can simply walk up, pick a title that catches their eye, and read at their leisure by the shore.
The libraries stock a wide selection of titles in Arabic and English, covering everything from literature and history to children's stories.
