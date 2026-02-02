Chandrika Tandon: Grammy winner's journey from boardrooms to global stages

It was also what allowed her to push back forcefully against the boundaries placed around her. When she wanted to attend Madras Christian College, one of the few institutions at the time offering a B.Com for women, her family refused. It was considered too “boyish,” too risky. Her response, when just out of school, was radical: she went on a hunger strike. “I was adamant,” she says matter-of-factly. Her family relented.