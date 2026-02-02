Grammy-Winner Wouter Kellerman: Bridging cultures through calming tunes

Wouter, a multiple Grammy-winning musician whose flute has wandered effortlessly across genres and geographies, is one third of Triveni, the deeply meditative album he co-created with Chandrika Tandon and Eru Matsumoto. The confluence of Indian classical ideas, jazz inflections and global improvisation feels seamless on record, but for Wouter, the pull was emotional long before it was musical. “I’ve always been interested in roots music from all over the world,” he says. “I feel that all different cultures connect with an invisible line going thousands of years back into our past. We connect to a common past.”