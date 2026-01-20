Dubai concert became farewell: Indian CEO dies day before Grammy-winning stars event

Song ended, but melody lived on: Global Fusion pays tribute to Rohit Walia
On the evening of January 18, as the lights dimmed at Dubai’s 22nd Global Fusion concert, the music carried a weight far deeper than sound. Just a day earlier, Rohit Walia – the 65-year-old founder of Alpen Capital, its Executive Chairman and CEO, and the soul behind Global Fusion, had passed away suddenly at his Dubai residence.
What unfolded on stage was no longer just a concert – it became a tribute, a farewell, and a celebration of a life lived in relentless pursuit of excellence, connection and harmony.
For more than two decades, Global Fusion was Walia’s most personal creation, his brainchild.
“Here, everything is possible,” he often said of Dubai – a city whose rise mirrored his own belief in bold ideas and boundless ambition.
That belief echoed powerfully as Grammy-winning artistes came together under the theme ‘Timeless Rhythms’, reminding the audience that while the world constantly evolves, music endures – connecting hearts across borders and generations.
Led by three-time Grammy winner Wouter Kellerman on the flute, the ensemble featured global virtuosos from South Africa, Bulgaria, Iran, Cuba, the Netherlands and the US, alongside Emirati oud artist Abdel Rahman Al Blooshi – a tradition Rohit insisted upon to honour local talent.
“Global Fusion was his heart and soul,” Kellerman said. “Being on stage, surrounded by musicians from across the world, felt like honouring his spirit through the very language he loved most: music.”
Walia was, by every professional measure, a titan of finance. He founded Alpen Capital in 2005 in the DIFC and later Alpen Asset Advisors – an independent financial advisory and asset management firm. Over a career spanning decades, he mobilised multi-billion-dollar capital and successfully executed more than 100 transactions across sectors – from healthcare and infrastructure to technology and finance.
Yet those closest to him insist his true legacy lies beyond balance sheets.
“When I think of Rohit, I remember the banyan tree – the wish-fulfilling tree – representing growth, strength and eternal life through its ever-expanding branches,” said Krishna Dhanak, Chief Investment Officer at Gutmann Capital. “That was him – firm yet affectionate, demanding yet deeply caring, nurturing lives and leaving behind a sense of safety wherever he went. That was his magic.”
That magic was felt across boardrooms and concert halls alike.
“Rohit was an extraordinary banker, businessman, and above all, an exceptional human being,” Alpen Capital said in a statement.
To colleagues, he was a mentor. To peers, a force of nature. To friends, a man who never accepted “no” as an answer.
“In a world where it’s easy to find excuses, Rohit only found ways,” said Sanjay Vig, Deputy CEO of Al Mal Capital. “He didn’t just solve problems; he gave people hope.”
Perhaps no moment captured his spirit more poignantly than the chants sung that evening by Chandrika Tandon – ancient Sanskrit verses traditionally used for healing and for journeys beyond life.
“It almost felt like I came there to pay tribute to him on his journey of departure,” she said. “His presence was felt all around us.”
At the 2025 Grammy Awards, the collaboration between Kellerman, Tandon and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, won for their album ‘Triveni’ in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.
Eric Sarasin, a longtime associate and advisory board member, quoted the American composer Irving Berlin in his remembrance: “The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.”
