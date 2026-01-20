Dubai concert became farewell: Indian CEO dies day before Grammy-winning stars event

Perhaps no moment captured his spirit more poignantly than the chants sung that evening by Chandrika Tandon – ancient Sanskrit verses traditionally used for healing and for journeys beyond life.

“It almost felt like I came there to pay tribute to him on his journey of departure,” she said. “His presence was felt all around us.”

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, the collaboration between Kellerman, Tandon and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto, won for their album ‘Triveni’ in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.