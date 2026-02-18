UAE to add 390,000 new homes by 2030 — What it means for prices, rents

A supply increase of this scale typically shifts the balance between landlords and tenants. The report stated that supply growth in the GCC is becoming more “structured” and increasingly aligned with demand rather than speculative expansion. That could reduce the risk of sharp, sudden corrections.

“Over the coming years, we expect supply–demand dynamics across the GCC to become more balanced. Large-scale developments are being phased more strategically, with a clear emphasis on quality, mixed-use formats, and demand-led execution. We are witnessing that development trends are shifting towards master-planned, sustainable, and technology-enabled communities focused on long-term liveability,” said Sharmin Karanjia, Executive Director, Alpen Capital.

In the commercial segment, office supply across the GCC is estimated to expand from 33.3 million sqm in 2025 to 42.4 million sqm by 2030, with over 65 per cent of new supply delivered in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as per the existing pipeline.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.