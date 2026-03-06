During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, held a phone call yesterday (Thursday) with Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.
During the call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in the region and the recent aggressions targeting the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and several other brotherly countries over the past few days.
These incidents were strongly condemned and described as a clear violation of international conventions, as well as the sovereignty, security, and safety of nations. Both sides emphasised that such acts carry serious implications for regional and international security and stability.
They also affirmed that their countries reserve the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard their capabilities and ensure the safety and security of all those living in both nations.