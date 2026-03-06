UAE: Readiness and transparency as pillars of security and stability

In combat tactics, Iran often resorts to what is known as a “saturation” strategy — launching successive waves of “hybrid attacks” combining missiles and drones. These waves are composed of different types of missiles and drones that vary in their operational capabilities, with the aim of achieving two key “military” objectives. First, to overwhelm and disperse deterrence and air defence systems, forcing them to deploy large numbers of interceptor missiles to ensure effectiveness, while also relying on advanced aerial capabilities to shoot down drones — some of which have sophisticated stealth, manoeuvreability, and radar-deception features. Therefore, destroying such a vast number of missiles and drones within a matter of hours and days — without any breach of the UAE’s air defences, which could have resulted in catastrophic material and human losses had even a single missile or drone struck a target inside the country — clearly reflects exemplary operational and strategic performance by the UAE Armed Forces in one of the most complex crises the region has witnessed in modern history.