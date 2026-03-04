UAE intercepts 3 ballistic missiles and over 120 drones

Air defences destroy aerial threats as Ministry reports casualties
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems successfully intercepted three ballistic missiles and tracked 129 drones on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said.
In a statement, the ministry said air defences intercepted 121 drones while eight fell within the country’s territory.
The ministry added that since the beginning of the Iranian attack, 189 ballistic missiles had been detected heading toward the UAE. Of those, 175 were destroyed, 13 fell into the sea and one landed on the country’s territory.
Authorities also detected 941 Iranian drones, intercepting 876 of them, while 65 fell within the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, the ministry said.
The attacks caused some collateral damage and resulted in three deaths, of Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and 78 minor injuries among people of various nationalities including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan nationals.
The ministry said the sounds heard in various parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter aircraft engaging drones and cruise missiles, which led to minor to moderate damage to a number of civilian sites.
The ministry strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law.
It said the UAE retains its full right to respond to the escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability, and protect its national interests and assets.
The Ministry of Defence added that it remains fully prepared to respond to any threats and is taking all necessary measures to firmly confront attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability.
The ministry stressed that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority and urged the public to obtain information from official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information.