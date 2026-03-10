UAE urges global action against Iranian missiles and drone attacks

UAE calls on world to denounce Iranian missile and drone strikes
The UAE has condemned recent Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting its territory and other countries in the region, calling the strikes a clear violation of international law and the UN Charter.
Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, briefed journalists and Accredited Correspondents at the UN (ACANU) on Iran’s unprovoked aggression against the UAE.
He described the attacks as a direct breach of sovereignty and international law.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to multilateral cooperation and called on the international community to condemn the attacks and uphold international law.
“De-escalation, then de-escalation, then de-escalation, this remains our consistent position, and we will continue to advocate for it,” he said.
The envoy said Iranian strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in the UAE, including desalination plants and energy facilities, were “concerning and unacceptable,” adding that the country was fully prepared to defend these vital sites.
He also said the attacks on the UAE and neighbouring countries violated the principles of good neighbourliness and undermined efforts to find peaceful solutions.
However, he reiterated that the UAE’s bases would not be used to launch attacks against Iran despite the “unjustified” targeting of the country.