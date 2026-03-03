Iran conflict: UAE affirms right to self-defence amid regional tensions

Minister Reem Al Hashimy says Iranian attacks are unjustified and threaten stability
Abu Dhabi: Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has said the UAE retains its full and inherent right to self-defence, stressing that the country’s position on recent developments is based on clear and firm principles.
Speaking at the UAE Government’s media briefing, she said the UAE, along with other Gulf states, had made intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent military confrontation and curb further escalation. She noted that these efforts were driven by a firm belief that Gulf security is indivisible.
Al Hashimy added that Iran carried out its blatant aggression without regard for the UAE’s position. She confirmed that the UAE has taken measures including closing its embassy in Tehran and recalling its ambassador, as part of steps it considers necessary to safeguard its national interests and security.
She said the UAE’s message is clear: the Iranian attacks are unjustified and have serious implications for regional security and stability.
Despite the gravity of the situation, she reaffirmed that the UAE’s approach remains balanced and guided by wisdom and restraint, while staying committed to protecting national security and maintaining regional stability.
