Iran conflict: UAE affirms right to self-defence amid regional tensions

Minister Reem Al Hashimy says Iranian attacks are unjustified and threaten stability

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Reem Al Hashimy, UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation
Abu Dhabi: Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has said the UAE retains its full and inherent right to self-defence, stressing that the country’s position on recent developments is based on clear and firm principles.

Speaking at the UAE Government’s media briefing, she said the UAE, along with other Gulf states, had made intensive diplomatic efforts to prevent military confrontation and curb further escalation. She noted that these efforts were driven by a firm belief that Gulf security is indivisible.

Al Hashimy added that Iran carried out its blatant aggression without regard for the UAE’s position. She confirmed that the UAE has taken measures including closing its embassy in Tehran and recalling its ambassador, as part of steps it considers necessary to safeguard its national interests and security.

She said the UAE’s message is clear: the Iranian attacks are unjustified and have serious implications for regional security and stability.

Despite the gravity of the situation, she reaffirmed that the UAE’s approach remains balanced and guided by wisdom and restraint, while staying committed to protecting national security and maintaining regional stability.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
