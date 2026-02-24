UAE State Security warns of extremist attempts to recruit youth through emotional manipulation

To report any suspicious activities or practices, contact 8006600
Abu Dhabi: The State Security Department has warned against attempts by extremist groups to recruit young people through emotionally manipulative messaging, urging families and communities to remain vigilant and reinforce the values of moderation.
In a statement shared on social media, the department said extremist movements seek to lure young people through emotionally manipulative rhetoric that distorts facts and misrepresents concepts.
It stressed that reinforcing the values of moderation is therefore essential to safeguard minds from deviation.
The warning was accompanied by an awareness video illustrating how radicalisation can begin in subtle ways. The short film depicts a group of friends whose lives begin to change after one of them starts visiting an individual promoting divisive and intolerant ideologies.
Over time, the man adopts extreme views, withdraws from his social circle and becomes increasingly isolated, while attempting to influence others and spread hatred.
The video ends with one of his friends sensing that something is wrong and reporting the matter to the competent authorities.
The department emphasised that national security is a shared duty. To report any suspicious activities or practices, the department urged the public to contact the SSD toll-free number 8006600.