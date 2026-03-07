Qatar arrests man over insulting social media posts against state institutions

Posts targeted state institutions, Armed Forces, and Gulf countries
The Criminal Investigation Department at Qatar’s General Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested a person of Arab nationality after he published a series of social media posts containing direct insults aimed at the State of Qatar and its institutions.
The posts were circulated within suspicious groups on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities.
Authorities said the posts not only insulted state institutions but also sought to undermine the role of the Qatari Armed Forces, questioned the state’s management of the current crisis, and defamed several Gulf countries.
Such actions were described as a direct violation of Qatari laws and regulations, with potential to disturb public order and national security.
The arrested individual has been referred to the competent authorities to face the necessary legal procedures. The Ministry of Interior emphasised that it will continue to take strict legal measures against anyone using social media to publish misleading information, rumours, or content that could incite public unrest, harm state institutions, or undermine national security.
The Ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting the safety of citizens, the integrity of state institutions, and the stability of the country. Citizens are urged to rely only on official sources for accurate information and to report any suspicious online activity to the relevant authorities.