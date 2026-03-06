UAE destroys 9 ballistic missiles, intercepts 109 drones on Friday

UAE's air defences thwart major missile and drone assault
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 109 drones on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said.
According to the ministry, air defences detected nine ballistic missiles on 6 March 2026 and destroyed all of them.
Authorities also detected 112 drones, of which 109 were intercepted, while three fell within the country’s territory.
Since the start of Iran’s attacks, the UAE has detected 205 ballistic missiles, destroying 190 of them, while 13 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country.
The ministry said it had also detected 1,184 Iranian drones, intercepting 1,110, while 74 drones fell within the UAE’s territory. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.
The attacks resulted in three deaths, involving individuals of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities, and 112 minor injuries among people of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish nationals.
The Ministry of Defence said the armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any threats, stressing their readiness to confront any attempt to undermine the country’s security and to safeguard its sovereignty, stability and national interests.