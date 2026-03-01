GOLD/FOREX
One killed, seven injured after drone debris falls at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Airports urged the public not to circulate rumours or inaccurate information

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The airport strongly advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information before travelling to the airport.
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports has announced that the competent authorities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi dealt with an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that had targeted Zayed International Airport, leading to falling debris that caused one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries.

Abu Dhabi Airports urged the public not to circulate rumours or inaccurate information, stressing the need to obtain news from official sources only, and affirming that any developments will be announced as soon as they are received.

