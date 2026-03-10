GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Inside Abu Dhabi airport: How passengers receive support during disruptions

Ensuring passengers get support with transport, accommodation, and care amid disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Airport staff coordinate accommodation, transport, and medical support to keep travellers safe and comfortable during flight disruptions.
Airport staff coordinate accommodation, transport, and medical support to keep travellers safe and comfortable during flight disruptions.
Zayed International Airport/File photo

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport has assured passengers that extensive support measures are in place, with airport teams working together to assist those affected by travel disruptions.

With flights limited, airport teams are assisting travellers by providing accommodation, transportation, and medical support.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Behind the scenes: Teams in action

The airport shared a video on social media highlighting ongoing efforts across the airport and the wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem. Staff are coordinating closely to provide essential support and ensure passengers remain safe and comfortable.

Passenger assistance services

Authorities confirmed that measures include arranging accommodation, organising transportation, and providing medical assistance where needed. These efforts aim to support travellers while they await further travel updates.

Officials emphasised that all teams are working in unison to maintain smooth airport operations and ensure passengers receive the help they need.

Travel guidance for passengers

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket and have been instructed by their airline. Access will be restricted to confirmed travellers only.

The safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff remains the airport’s highest priority.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAE TravelAbu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking.

Etihad updates schedule, urges flyers to check bookings

2m read
Limited Flights restart at Abu Dhabi airport while thousands of stranded passengers receive support.

Abu Dhabi airport resumes limited flight operations

2m read
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport

Abu Dhabi Airport resumes partial operations

1m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad suspends Abu Dhabi departures until March 1

1m read