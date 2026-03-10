Ensuring passengers get support with transport, accommodation, and care amid disruptions
Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport has assured passengers that extensive support measures are in place, with airport teams working together to assist those affected by travel disruptions.
With flights limited, airport teams are assisting travellers by providing accommodation, transportation, and medical support.
The airport shared a video on social media highlighting ongoing efforts across the airport and the wider Abu Dhabi ecosystem. Staff are coordinating closely to provide essential support and ensure passengers remain safe and comfortable.
Authorities confirmed that measures include arranging accommodation, organising transportation, and providing medical assistance where needed. These efforts aim to support travellers while they await further travel updates.
Officials emphasised that all teams are working in unison to maintain smooth airport operations and ensure passengers receive the help they need.
Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed ticket and have been instructed by their airline. Access will be restricted to confirmed travellers only.
The safety and wellbeing of passengers and staff remains the airport’s highest priority.