Sharjah’s Nest Hotel offers 150 free rooms to travellers stranded by flight cancellations

Several companies and hospitality groups open rooms and cover hotel stays as visitors
Dubai: With flights resuming gradually and at limited capacity due to regional tensions caused by the US-Iran Israel War, many tourists and visitors in Dubai and Sharjah have found themselves unable to depart. In response, a growing list of property developers and hospitality groups have stepped forward with complimentary stays and support packages.
Arada Foundation has expanded its emergency accommodation programme at Aljada, Sharjah. After an initial allocation of 100 rooms at Nest Hotel was fully booked, the foundation released an additional 50 rooms, bringing the total to 150 complimentary rooms available to stranded travellers. The 395-room Nest Hotel is currently operating at approximately 95 per cent occupancy as a result of the demand.
All guests are provided with full-board accommodation, including three meals per day. In recognition of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim guests are additionally offered iftar and suhoor at the Alsimrah Ramadan tent at East Boulevard in Aljada, providing a communal and welcoming environment for those observing the fast. Rooms are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and are available for stays of up to seven days.
“Supporting communities in times of need both at home and abroad is at the heart of the Arada Foundation's mission. When we saw how many travellers were affected by flight cancellations, we wanted to ensure that families had a safe and welcoming place to stay while they make their onward plans,” Rosa Piro, Director, Arada Foundation, said.
Across Dubai, several leading names in real estate and hospitality have made similar pledges. Danube Properties has offered free stays to those in urgent need of shelter, while Peace Homes Developments has also issued a public commitment of support. Imtiaz Developments is going a step further, covering hotel stay expenses in full for tourists requiring assistance, alongside complimentary home repair services for those affected. Families in immediate need of essential food supplies will also receive financial assistance from the developer.
On the hospitality front, Mileo Hotel The Palm, a luxury aparthotel on Palm Jumeirah, is providing complimentary overnight stays to stranded visitors. Palazzo Versace Dubai has similarly announced it will accommodate affected travellers free of charge, including breakfast.
Holiday home company AraBnB also joined the effort, placing five to seven families in vacant properties at no cost, offering a more private and residential alternative for those in need.
At a governmental level, Abu Dhabi authorities moved swiftly on March 1, instructing hotels across the emirate to extend the stays of guests unable to travel with the government covering the cost of the additional nights in full. The directive, issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, reflects a coordinated institutional response to ensure that no international visitor is left without accommodation during the disruption.
