Arada awards Dh2.18 billion contract to build Madar mall at Aljada

The 1.1 million square-foot mall, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, will feature over 400 shops and 80 dining outlets spread across three floors. Attractions include an 11-screen cinema, an ice rink, a flagship gym, signature fountains, and a central observation tower with a rooftop restaurant.

Dubai: Arada has awarded a Dh2.18 billion contract to Dubai-based United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC) to build Madar Mall, the flagship retail and entertainment hub at the heart of the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah.

Aljada, already home to 20,000 residents, will ultimately feature over 25,000 homes alongside retail, entertainment, sports, education, wellness, hospitality, and commercial facilities. With easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Dhaid Road, Sharjah International Airport, and the upcoming Etihad Rail station, Aljada is positioned as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing mixed-use communities.

Once operational, the mall is projected to attract 20 million visitors annually, complementing existing attractions at Aljada, including the region’s largest skate park, the Zad food district, trampoline and adventure parks, and the Wellfit Madar gym.

Eng Abdulhalim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, said the company is “proud to deliver such a landmark project in partnership with Arada,” noting that the mall is expected to redefine the UAE’s shopping and leisure landscape.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, described the project as transformative for Sharjah. “Madar Mall will set a new benchmark for integrated leisure and lifestyle. It is not only a place to shop and dine but also a hub for culture, recreation, and social connection,” he said. Alkhoshaibi added that this is the largest single contract the company has awarded.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.