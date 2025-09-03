GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
UAE developer Arada is building restaurants too - with Tashas

10 new F&B outlets are planned by Arada's new joint venture

Manoj Nair, Business Editor
The Aljada development in Sharjah will feature the first F&B outlet under the new joint venture.
Arada

Dubai: The developer Arada is not just building forested communities in Sharjah and twin-towers on Sheikh Zayed Road.

It has gone for a joint venture with the hospitality company Tashas Group to set up upscale restaurants in the UAE and some of the other Gulf markets.

The Dh100 million investment will support two brands in the Tashas Group portfolio - tashas, the premium cafe, and Cafe Sofi, a soon-to-launch brand.

Arada and Tashas Group will open a minimum of 10 outlets over the next two years, with five already in the immediate pipeline.

These include tashas Aljada in Sharjah, scheduled for December 2025, tashas Al Ain (January 2026), tashas Ras Al Khaimah March 2026), tashas Nad Al Sheba (February 2026) and Cafe Sofi in 2026.

Tashas Group was founded by Natasha Sideris.

"In the past, suburban neighborhoods offered limited dining and leisure choices, with premium F&B concentrated in malls or central districts," said a statement.

"Today, master-developers such as Arada design lifestyle-first communities, marketing not only homes but also wellness, culture and hospitality offerings designed for the long-term residents."

According to Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, “Food and beverage is a vital part of Arada’s lifestyle offering, and we’re investing in a brand that shares our focus on quality, creativity and experience."

Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
