10 new F&B outlets are planned by Arada's new joint venture
Dubai: The developer Arada is not just building forested communities in Sharjah and twin-towers on Sheikh Zayed Road.
It has gone for a joint venture with the hospitality company Tashas Group to set up upscale restaurants in the UAE and some of the other Gulf markets.
The Dh100 million investment will support two brands in the Tashas Group portfolio - tashas, the premium cafe, and Cafe Sofi, a soon-to-launch brand.
Arada and Tashas Group will open a minimum of 10 outlets over the next two years, with five already in the immediate pipeline.
These include tashas Aljada in Sharjah, scheduled for December 2025, tashas Al Ain (January 2026), tashas Ras Al Khaimah March 2026), tashas Nad Al Sheba (February 2026) and Cafe Sofi in 2026.
Tashas Group was founded by Natasha Sideris.
"In the past, suburban neighborhoods offered limited dining and leisure choices, with premium F&B concentrated in malls or central districts," said a statement.
"Today, master-developers such as Arada design lifestyle-first communities, marketing not only homes but also wellness, culture and hospitality offerings designed for the long-term residents."
According to Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, “Food and beverage is a vital part of Arada’s lifestyle offering, and we’re investing in a brand that shares our focus on quality, creativity and experience."
