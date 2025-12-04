Before the Z TriFold Arrives: Galaxy Fold and 5 Samsung deals at slashed prices, UAE 2025

Here are five standout Samsung deals that are just too good to ignore
If you’ve been eyeing the Galaxy Z Fold 5, now’s the moment to act. Ahead of the highly anticipated Galaxy Z TriFold launch, Samsung’s foldable flagship has dropped to its lowest price yet, making premium tech surprisingly accessible. But that’s not all—there are five other standout Samsung deals that are too good to ignore, from sleek smartphones to smart accessories, perfect for upgrading your gadgets without breaking the bank.
Big versatile screen
Top‑tier performance
Premium build and feel
Multitasking and productivity strength.
Compact when folded; expansive when unfolded
Battery life and charging aren’t stellar
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB RAM, 512GB, Phantom Black, International Version) is a strong foldable that doubles as a phone and mini tablet, offering a massive 7.6‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display perfect for multitasking, streaming, and productivity on the go. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB RAM, apps, games, and split‑screen tasks run smoothly, while the refined hinge and lighter, thinner design make it the most polished Fold yet. The 4,400 mAh battery holds up for a full day under moderate use, and the phone’s versatility shines in both work and entertainment scenarios. However, the premium price, heavier folded form, and delicate foldable screen may be drawbacks for some, and while the cameras are solid, they don’t quite match flagship non‑foldable competitors. For multitaskers, creatives, and power users who want one device for everything, it’s a unique and flexible option, but those prioritizing durability, compactness, or photography might consider high-end slab alternatives.
Beautiful display
Good performance for everyday tasks
Build quality durability features
Long‑term software support
Balanced camera for everyday use
No expandable storage
The Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is a standout entry‑level (or mid‑range) smartphone because it delivers the essentials — smooth performance, a bright, large AMOLED screen, long battery life, and future‑proof software support — at a far more accessible price than flagship devices. With 8 GB RAM and a modern processor, it smoothly handles everyday tasks like browsing, social media, streaming and messaging, while its 6.7‑inch 120 Hz display and 5,000 mAh battery make it ideal for those who want reliability and longevity without overspending. For someone transitioning from a basic phone or a budget model, A56 offers a real upgrade: cleaner display, better multitasking, and features more akin to high‑end phones — but without the financial commitment or the temptation (and fragility) of foldable flagships. In short: it hits the sweet spot between performance, usability and value — making it one of the best “first serious smartphone” picks for 2025.
Top‑tier performance
200 MP main camera and versatile photography tools
Premium build, durability, and extras like S‑Pen support —
Strong battery life
Future‑proof software support & display quality
Large and heavy — The 6.8″ display and robust build make it noticeably bigger and heavier than most phones — may feel bulky for one‑handed use or pocket carry.
The S24 Ultra is built for power users, creators, professionals, and anyone who wants a flagship “do‑everything” phone: from photography and video editing, to heavy multitasking, note‑taking, media bingeing, and long-term reliability. If you value top performance, camera versatility, and premium build and don’t mind the hefty price and bulk this is one of the most complete smartphones you can buy.
If instead you care more about simplicity, pocket‑size convenience, or are budget‑conscious, a lighter, cheaper or mid‑range phone might be a smarter everyday choice.
Ultra‑slim, premium build and easy portability
Strong performance with AI‑powered features
Excellent main camera for a slim phone
High‑quality display and modern design touches
Battery size is modest for a flagship
Choose the S25 Edge if you want a flagship‑grade phone that feels light, sleek and modern, with great performance and a top‑notch main camera — ideal for everyday use, content creation, social media, photo/video shooting and those who dislike bulky phones.
If your priorities are battery endurance, multi‑lens camera versatility (zoom, portrait, , heavy gaming or media bingeing, then the compromises may make a larger, more traditional flagship, or a slab phone with bigger battery a better fit.
The Tab S10+ is ideal if you want a powerful, versatile tablet — for media consumption, creative work, note‑taking, multitasking, or as a “laptop replacement lite.” The S Pen + AMOLED screen + strong hardware make it a great all‑rounder for creators, students, travellers, or anyone who wants performance and flexibility from a tablet.
If you prefer lightweight portability, basic tablet use, or long battery endurance for simple apps, you might find it a bit overkill — in that case a simpler or cheaper tablet could be a better fit.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.
