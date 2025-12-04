Before the Z TriFold Arrives: Galaxy Fold and 5 Samsung deals at slashed prices, UAE 2025

Pros

Cons

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (12GB RAM, 512GB, Phantom Black, International Version) is a strong foldable that doubles as a phone and mini tablet, offering a massive 7.6‑inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display perfect for multitasking, streaming, and productivity on the go. With its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB RAM, apps, games, and split‑screen tasks run smoothly, while the refined hinge and lighter, thinner design make it the most polished Fold yet. The 4,400 mAh battery holds up for a full day under moderate use, and the phone’s versatility shines in both work and entertainment scenarios. However, the premium price, heavier folded form, and delicate foldable screen may be drawbacks for some, and while the cameras are solid, they don’t quite match flagship non‑foldable competitors. For multitaskers, creatives, and power users who want one device for everything, it’s a unique and flexible option, but those prioritizing durability, compactness, or photography might consider high-end slab alternatives.