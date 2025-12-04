The 5 best foldable phones in the UAE for 2025

The Motorola Razr 50 reinvents the iconic clamshell foldable with modern flair—unfold its 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED display (120Hz refresh) into a sleek 171.3 × 74 mm form-factor, fold it closed to a compact 88.1 × 74 mm footprint and enjoy a roomy 3.63-inch cover screen for quick access to apps, notifications and selfies. Under the hood it runs Android 14 with Motorola’s Hello UI, is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X (4 nm) chipset, and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for smooth everyday performance. The camera system includes a 50 MP main sensor (with OIS) and a 13 MP ultra-wide on the rear, along with a 32 MP selfie cam, delivering solid imaging for a flip device. Build quality is premium: aluminum-series frame, vegan leather or eco-leather back, and a fold hinge with IPX8 water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 min) for added durability. Battery life is anchored by a 4,200 mAh cell (in many markets) with around 30-33W wired fast charging and wireless support too, balancing portability with functionality. If you’re after a stylish, compact foldable that delivers large-screen flexibility without the bulk, the Razr 50 is a compelling pick.