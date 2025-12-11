HONOR launches Magic8 Pro in UAE with AI night camera, 5.5G support

New handset introduces 200MP night camera, Snapdragon Gen 5 chip and first 5.5G-ready tech
HONOR has launched the Magic8 Pro across the GCC, unveiling new camera capabilities, AI tools and the region’s first 5.5G-ready smartphone, with pre-orders beginning December 11.
At the Dubai launch, the company outlined the device’s core hardware upgrades, including a 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto camera designed for improved clarity in long-distance and low-light imaging, an updated AI Ultra Night Portrait mode, and new features such as AI Magic Color and an AI Editor for on-device adjustments.
The Magic8 Pro is also the first smartphone in the UAE to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, offering higher processing performance and greater thermal efficiency. Other hardware additions include a 7100mAh silicon-carbon battery, an AI Button, and productivity features such as AI Search and AI Documents.
HONOR confirmed that the device supports 5.5G connectivity, positioning it as the first handset in the UAE equipped for the upcoming network standard.
The company also announced a regional creator challenge, 'Chase Your Light,' alongside a demonstration of the camera system in low-light conditions.
Pre-orders begin December 11 across retail and online partners in the UAE.
12GB + 512GB (Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, Black): Dh3,999
16GB + 1TB (Sunrise Gold, Black): Dh4,699
Pre-order bundles include a package valued at Dh2,299 containing HONOR VIP Care+ (12-month damage protection), a three-month Google AI Pro trial, and the HONOR Watch5 Ultra.
The device will be available through major retailers including the HONOR Online Store, Sharaf DG, EMax, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, Carrefour, e&, Noon, and Lulu.
