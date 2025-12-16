HONOR Magic8 Pro ushers in a new era of AI imaging and 5.5G performance

The Magic8 Pro’s launch comes at a moment when operators are accelerating their network transformation road maps. HONOR’s close collaboration with them has been instrumental in ensuring the device is not only 5.5G-ready but optimised for real-world scenarios. “By aligning device engineering with network readiness, we ensured that the HONOR Magic8 Pro is optimised for real use cases such as ultra-fast content uploads, stable connectivity in high-density environments, and seamless AI-driven experiences,” explains Zhang. “This partnership approach allows users to feel the impact of 5.5G in everyday moments – from creation and gaming to productivity and real-time AI interactions.”

With its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, Magic8 Pro has the processing capacity to translate this next-generation connectivity into meaningful performance. The chipset brings improved thermal management, elevated responsiveness, and advanced on-device AI capabilities, critical for an ecosystem increasingly shifting towards intelligent workflows.

Night photography, reimagined

If there is one headline feature defining the Magic8 Pro, it is its leap forward in low-light imaging. At the Dubai launch, HONOR showcased the device’s 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto camera, the largest telephoto sensor ever used on a smartphone, through an immersive Experience Zone replicating real low-light conditions.

Photographer Riadh Maghni, who tested the device, says the Magic8 Pro “delivers outstanding clarity and detail in low-light environments, removing traditional barriers to night photography and enabling more people to tell authentic stories from their own perspectives”.

Zhang believes the Magic8 Pro “fundamentally changes what users can achieve in low-light photography,” especially in the GCC, where night-time shooting is a daily norm. “Powered by the AiMAGE Ultra Night Engine, a one-billion-parameter on-device AI model, the device understands light, motion, and texture in real time,” he says. “This allows users to capture night cityscapes, stage performances, and distant subjects with natural colour and sharp detail, all without professional equipment.”

The device’s AI Ultra Night Portrait mode and AI Magic Colour further enhance its capabilities, ensuring balanced exposure, precise colour accuracy, and rich tonal depth even in challenging scenarios.

Beyond imaging, Magic8 Pro reflects HONOR’s philosophy of intelligent performance where raw power meets AI-driven efficiency. This translates to smoother day-to-day interactions, whether the user is multitasking, streaming, capturing content, or navigating complex apps. The device learns behavioural patterns and allocates power accordingly, supported by a robust 7100mAh silicon-carbon battery engineered for longevity in high-performance environments.

Pre-orders have started

Pre-orders for the model have begun across the UAE. They are available in two configurations: 12GB + 512GB in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Black colourways priced at Dh3,999 and 16GB +1TB Sunrise Gold and Black colourways priced at Dh4,699. All pre-orders include a premium gift package valued at Dh2,299, comprising HONOR VIP Care+ with 12-month damage protection, a three-month Google AI Pro trial, and HONOR Watch5 Ultra.

Consumers can pre-order HONOR Magic8 Pro via HONOR Online Store, Sharaf DG, EMax, Ecity, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore, Amazon, Carrefour, e&, Eros, Noon and LuLu.

Growth rooted in regional insight

HONOR’s rising prominence in the GCC is thanks to a strategy that resonates with regional users who prioritise camera intelligence, battery reliability, and real-world performance, areas where the brand has consistently delivered. Expansion of its retail footprint and strengthened operator partnerships have further cemented the brand’s presence. A strong emphasis on after-sales support has also built trust, positioning HONOR as a premium brand focused on consistent daily value.

While e-commerce continues to surge, HONOR sees brick-and-mortar retail as essential to its strategy. “The Dubai Mall Experience Store was designed as a flagship space where HONOR’s full AI ecosystem can be experienced, not just displayed,” Zhang explains.

Consumers can explore how HONOR’s smartphones, laptops, wearables, and smart devices work seamlessly through MagicOS. Expert staff guide them through interactive demos, an important differentiator in a region where trust and hands-on exploration remain integral to the purchase journey.

“In the GCC, physical retail remains essential because consumers value human interaction and hands-on exploration, especially for premium technology,” Zhang reiterates.

However, HONOR’s vision for the future extends far beyond smartphones. “AI will be the foundation of everything we do in the GCC moving forward,” he says. “Our priority is to build a truly integrated ecosystem where smartphones, wearables, tablets, and laptops work seamlessly together, supported by intelligent on-device and cloud-based AI.”