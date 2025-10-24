HONOR launches the unbreakable AI smartphone, HONOR X9d 5G

Global AI device ecosystem company HONOR recently unveiled HONOR X9d 5G, a smartphone that redefines durability, endurance and user experience. Designed for explorers, professionals, and anyone who lives without limits, HONOR X9d 5G combines breakthrough toughness, a massive battery, and bold innovation to empower every journey.

The fall that made history

HONOR X9d earned a Guinness World Record for the Highest Smartphone Drop and surviving a fall from 6.133m without a crack in sight. It wasn’t a stunt; it was a statement. For an industry that long treated durability as the enemy of design, HONOR proved both can coexist beautifully. The drop was not about spectacle but purpose, showing that true innovation is not only about performance but about persistence.

Rugged by design

HONOR X9d isn’t armored, it’s engineered. With a six-layer drop-resistant structure and Ultra Bounce Anti-Drop Technology 3.0, it delivers 112 per cent stronger protection than before, turning structure into philosophy. A shock-absorbing bracket reinforced back shell, and ultra-deep tempered glasswork together like a symphony of defence, dispersing force instead of absorbing damage. Tested to withstand drops on challenging surfaces such as cobblestone, asphalt, tactile paving, and more than 10 types of stone ground, X9d holds both the Premium Performance Certification and the SGS 5-Star Comprehensive Reliability Certification. Certified for 2.5m drops, IP69K water resistance, and extreme dust endurance, it doesn’t just withstand the elements, it welcomes them — a reminder that progress isn’t only about power or speed, but about building something that endures, even when gravity calls.