HONOR’s Magic8 Pro set to redefine night shots with 200MP AI camera

With up to 100x AI Super Zoom, users can get closer to distant scenes while maintaining clarity. From glowing skylines to moonlit landscapes and fast-moving action, the Magic8 Pro is built to bring “Perfect Night Photography” to everyday users.

The Magic8 Pro has been developed as a companion for capturing unforgettable moments after dark. Its standout feature is a 200MP AI Ultra Night Telephoto Camera, built to deliver sharp and vivid long-distance shots even in challenging light. The AI Ultra Night Portrait mode enhances portraits by preserving natural skin tones, refining background lighting and adding depth for a lifelike finish.

Dubai: HONOR is preparing to launch the Magic8 Pro in Dubai on December 10, marking a major step forward for the brand in the AI-driven smartphone era. The new flagship aims to elevate night photography, performance and intelligent features, building on the strong legacy of the Magic Series.

The upgraded AI Moving Photo mode has also been refined. Now offering higher resolution and better stabilisation, it introduces creative options like Slow Motion, Motion Trail and Motion Clone, allowing users to tell richer visual stories.

The device goes beyond shooting, offering a suite of AI editing tools to help users craft polished images in seconds. HONOR’s new Magic Color feature — described as the industry’s first cinematic colour engine — lets photographers apply artistic tones instantly, match reference styles or choose from presets such as Golden Autumn, Romantic Blue and Warm.

The Magic8 Pro will be available in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Black, colours shaped by natural elements and tailored to the region’s taste for understated elegance.

