RedMagic 11 Pro global launch: Liquid-cooled power hits UAE

UAE launch confirmed with Nov 19 availability, next-gen cooling and pro-level specs
RedMagic has officially unveiled the RedMagic 11 Pro to global markets, bringing its most ambitious gaming phone to date to the UAE and beyond. The launch signals the brand’s continued push to dominate the gaming-focused smartphone category with bleeding-edge cooling technology, upgraded silicon and configurations reaching flagship-class RAM and storage levels.
According to the official UAE store, the RedMagic 11 Pro starts at Dh2,699 for the 12GB + 256GB model, rising to Dh3,099 for 16GB + 512GB and Dh3,999 for the top-tier 24GB + 1TB configuration.
Pre-orders begin November 13, with early-access sales on November 18 and full open availability from November 19 at 4pm GST.
RedMagic is positioning the 11 Pro as its most advanced device yet, and the design makes that ambition clear. The phone features a 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, paired with a touch-sampling setup designed to appeal to competitive-level gamers. Under the hood is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by RedMagic’s dedicated RedCore R4 gaming co-processor for enhanced haptics, audio and trigger response.
The standout, however, remains cooling. RedMagic has doubled-down on its reputation for thermal engineering with a liquid loop cooling system, vapor chamber and a high-speed integrated fan — a configuration that resembles a miniaturized gaming PC. The brand calls it its most advanced thermal design yet, with several reviews describing fluid circulation actively moving heat across the chassis.
A large 7,500 mAh battery powers the global model, supporting 80W fast charging. Regional differences remain a talking point; Chinese variants previously surfaced with an 8,000 mAh cell and 120W charging, as noted by Gadgets360.
Compared with earlier models such as the RedMagic 10 Pro and 10S Pro, the 11 Pro brings a series of measurable upgrades rather than aesthetic tweaks.
The cooling system jumps from vapor chamber reliance to active liquid circulation, the display tech has been refined for higher touch responsiveness, and memory configurations have jumped considerably — topping out at 24GB LPDDR5T RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The company also notes IPX8 water resistance, a rarity in gaming-centric phones.
RedMagic is not positioning the 11 Pro as a mainstream premium phone in the mould of the iPhone 15 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Instead, it targets users who treat mobile gaming as a primary use case: players who run high-FPS titles, compete online, stream gameplay, or demand peak sustained performance without thermal throttling. The addition of shoulder trigger buttons, cooling visualization windows and optional transparent finishes underscores that audience.
Media outlets covering global gaming hardware have noted the brand’s consistent push into niche high-performance offerings at aggressive pricing.
T3 recently highlighted the 11 Pro’s value positioning alongside its.
For everyday users or camera-first buyers, the device remains a performance-centric alternative rather than an all-rounder. But for enthusiasts and mobile gamers in the UAE, the 11 Pro brings a combination of power, cooling and gamer-focused hardware that few mainstream flagships attempt.
