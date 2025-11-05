RedMagic 11 Pro global launch: Liquid-cooled power hits UAE

RedMagic is positioning the 11 Pro as its most advanced device yet, and the design makes that ambition clear. The phone features a 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, paired with a touch-sampling setup designed to appeal to competitive-level gamers. Under the hood is Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by RedMagic’s dedicated RedCore R4 gaming co-processor for enhanced haptics, audio and trigger response.