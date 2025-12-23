The fusion of IKEA’s Global Design and Emirati artistry

With these Emirati-inspired furniture on display, the Yas Island IKEA store transforms into more than a showroom. Story plaques beside each piece guide visitors through Al Muhairi’s process, explaining how each pattern and colour relates to Emirati design principles. Visitors do not simply see the furniture; they understand the decisions behind how a chair’s curve can respond to ergonomics while echoing traditional craftsmanship, or how a vase can hold both water and narrative.