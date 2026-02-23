UAE ‘Palm’ Pavilion wins Gold at German Design Award after drawing 5m visitors at Expo 2025 Osaka

90 palm-inspired columns rising 16 metres shaped oasis-like canopy
Following its record-breaking run at Expo 2025 Osaka, where it welcomed more than five million visitors, the UAE Pavilion has been awarded Gold at the German Design Award 2026.
The German Design Council announced the win in the 'Fair and Exhibition – Exhibition Design' category, marking a prestigious start to the year for the pavilion’s legacy. The international jury praised the structure’s “clearly structured spatial concept” and its ability to reinterpret Emirati heritage through a multisensory, forward-looking architectural lens.
Under the theme Earth to Ether, the Pavilion showcased a striking blend of material, craft, and storytelling. Its standout feature – 90 palm-inspired rachis columns rising up to 16 metres formed a shaded canopy reminiscent of an oasis, reinterpreting Emirati building traditions with precision wood craftsmanship developed in collaboration with Japanese experts.
The international jury praised the Pavilion for its clearly structured spatial concept, the defining presence of the date palm as an architectural element, and its multisensory experience shaped through light, materials, and interactive design. The citation highlighted the Pavilion’s ability to merge cultural heritage with a forward-looking architectural vision.
Shihab Alfaheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan and Commissioner General of the Pavilion, said the award validated the Pavilion’s core mission.
“From the outset, it was conceived as a place where people could encounter one another through architecture, material exploration and shared experience,” Alfaheem said.
With more than 5 million visitors over its six-month run from April to October 2025, the UAE Pavilion was the most visited national pavilion at the Osaka Expo, cementing its reputation as a global showcase of Emirati culture and innovation.
“The collaboration among partners in the UAE, Japan, and beyond created an experience that welcomed visitors not only to observe but also to gather, reflect, and exchange perspectives.”
The accolade also honours the collective effort of the Earth to Ether Design Collective, which spearheaded the Pavilion’s concept and execution. Founded in 1953, the German Design Council recognises projects that demonstrate lasting relevance through contributions to people, the environment, and understanding.
The German Design Award adds to a string of accolades the UAE Pavilion has received:
BIE Bronze Award: Top 3 for Architecture and Landscape.
World Expo Awards: Best Staff and Honorable Mention for Best Sustainable Design.
DFA Design for Asia Award: Won in December 2025.
World Expolympics: Bronze for Best Large Pavilion.