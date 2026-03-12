M.P. Ahammad awarded Business Bhushan 2026 by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman, Malabar Group, said, “I am deeply honoured to receive the Business Bhushan award at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. This recognition reflects the collective dedication of the entire Malabar family and the trust our customers have placed in us over the years. Our journey is founded on the principle of collective growth of all our stakeholders guided by responsibility, integrity, and a commitment to creating lasting value for society while continuing to pursue excellence in everything we do.”