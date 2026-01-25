Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V.S. Achuthanandan get Padma Vibhushan posthumously

The Padma Awards recognise contributions across fields such as arts, social work, public affairs, science, industry, medicine, literature, sports and civil service. They are presented in three categories:

The list includes five Padma Vibhushans, 13 Padma Bhushans and 113 Padma Shri awards, with 16 honours conferred posthumously. Among the recipients, 19 are women, and six are foreigners or NRIs/PIOs/OCIs. Two of the awards are in duo categories, where the honour is counted as one.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra and former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan have been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan as part of the Republic Day 2026 honours. Late JMM founder and former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, singer Alka Yagnik and Malayalam superstar Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan, while sportspersons Harmanpreet Kaur, Rohit Sharma and Savita Punia were honoured with the Padma Shri.

