T20 World Cup final: India eye historic title defence, New Zealand hope to spoil party

The final will be played on the centre wicket, which also hosted the IPL 2025 final. Fortunately for Indian fans, this is not the same pitch where India suffered one of their biggest heartbreaks of the 2023 World Cup against Australia. The red-and-black soil surface is expected to favour batting, and the chasing team has won five out of eight matches played here. Over 100,000 spectators are expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium.