After T20 World Cup triumph, Team India target gold in LA2028

Reflecting on the triumph, Suryakumar said the moment had yet to fully sink in. “It will take some time to sink in. We’ve just come out of the game. It was a great match, and playing at home made it even more special. When we wake up tomorrow and head back home — wherever that may be — it will be an incredible feeling. What has happened over the last two years since the 2024 T20 World Cup has been unbelievable. I don’t even know how to express it. It’s been a wonderful journey.”

India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final made history. The team became the first to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament three times. It was also the first time a side had lifted the trophy on home soil.

“The last month has been fantastic, even though it didn’t start the way we wanted. But that’s part of sport. The journey from then until today has been very special. What we’ve achieved together as a team is there for everyone to see.”

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, said he hopes the team has begun building a new legacy. “I don’t believe in inheriting anything — I believe in creating something,” Gambhir said. “Hopefully we’ve created something that all of you can be proud of, especially the brand of cricket we’ve played.”

Suryakumar also said the team was determined to keep delivering memorable moments for fans at home. “We wanted to do something special in front of our home crowd. We want to keep doing that and never stop.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.