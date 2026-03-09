GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

After T20 World Cup triumph, Team India target gold in LA2028

Men in Blue beat New Zealand comfortably to retain the title at Ahmedabad on Sunday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) pose with the trophy after his team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) pose with the trophy after his team's win in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: After successfully defending their T20 World Cup title with a dominant win over New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad on Sunday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has already set his sights on the next big prize, the Olympic gold.

Cricket will return to the Olympics after more than a century at the Los Angeles Games in August 2028. According to the official Olympic schedule, the cricket competition will begin on July 12, 2028.

“The next goal is the Olympics — winning Olympic gold, and also the T20 World Cup that year. Don’t forget that,” Suryakumar said.

India’s 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final made history. The team became the first to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title and the first to win the tournament three times. It was also the first time a side had lifted the trophy on home soil.

Reflecting on the triumph, Suryakumar said the moment had yet to fully sink in. “It will take some time to sink in. We’ve just come out of the game. It was a great match, and playing at home made it even more special. When we wake up tomorrow and head back home — wherever that may be — it will be an incredible feeling. What has happened over the last two years since the 2024 T20 World Cup has been unbelievable. I don’t even know how to express it. It’s been a wonderful journey.”

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

He added that the team’s campaign had not started the way they hoped, but they grew stronger as the tournament progressed.

“The last month has been fantastic, even though it didn’t start the way we wanted. But that’s part of sport. The journey from then until today has been very special. What we’ve achieved together as a team is there for everyone to see.”

Ending a long wait

India had earlier won the T20 World Cup in 2024 under captain Rohit Sharma in Barbados, ending a long wait for a major ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Following the final against South Africa in 2024, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from T20 internationals, with Suryakumar taking over the captaincy.

“That drought ended in 2024 after a very long time, and from there we never looked back,” said the 35-year-old. “We started playing a different brand of cricket in 2024 and understood how this team needed to move forward. Since then, it’s been an incredible journey.”

Suryakumar also said the team was determined to keep delivering memorable moments for fans at home. “We wanted to do something special in front of our home crowd. We want to keep doing that and never stop.”

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup win, said he hopes the team has begun building a new legacy. “I don’t believe in inheriting anything — I believe in creating something,” Gambhir said. “Hopefully we’ve created something that all of you can be proud of, especially the brand of cricket we’ve played.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Cricket enthusiasts purchase jerseys for the T20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand tomorrow

'Whole country will stop' as India dreams of home glory

2m read
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, left, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, center, and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav talks during a practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup cricket final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, March 7, 2026.

India eye title defence, Kiwis hope to spoil party

3m read
New Zealand's Finn Allen (L) and Tim Seifert attend a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 7, 2026 on the eve of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand.

New Zealand ready to ‘break a few hearts’ in final

2m read
India's Jasprit Bumrah (L), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate their team's win against Pakistan at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.

T20 World Cup: India told to avoid sledging Pakistan

2m read