T20 World Cup: Team India were told to avoid sledging Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 61-runs in the Group A match that helped them qualify to Super 8s
Dubai: Team India were instructed by their skipper Suryakumar Yadav to steer clear of sledging during the Group A match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup recently.
India delivered a dominant performance at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, cruising to a 61-run win to book their place in the Super 8 stage.
In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Suryakumar was seen addressing the squad with a firm message: concentrate on cricketing skills and avoid verbal exchanges. He urged his teammates to let their bat and ball do the talking rather than getting caught up in mind games.
The encounter came amid off-field tensions, with reports suggesting Pakistan had considered withdrawing from the fixture before the tournament, only to reverse their stance after intervention from the International Cricket Council. India also upheld their no-handshake stance with their rivals, but the match itself unfolded without any on-field altercations.
The result further strengthened India’s dominance in T20 World Cup meetings between the two sides, improving their head-to-head record to 8-1 and confirming their progression to the Super 8 stage.