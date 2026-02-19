GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: Team India were told to avoid sledging Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 61-runs in the Group A match that helped them qualify to Super 8s

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
India's Jasprit Bumrah (L), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate their team's win against Pakistan at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Team India were instructed by their skipper Suryakumar Yadav to steer clear of sledging during the Group A match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup recently.

India delivered a dominant performance at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, cruising to a 61-run win to book their place in the Super 8 stage.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Suryakumar was seen addressing the squad with a firm message: concentrate on cricketing skills and avoid verbal exchanges. He urged his teammates to let their bat and ball do the talking rather than getting caught up in mind games.

The encounter came amid off-field tensions, with reports suggesting Pakistan had considered withdrawing from the fixture before the tournament, only to reverse their stance after intervention from the International Cricket Council. India also upheld their no-handshake stance with their rivals, but the match itself unfolded without any on-field altercations.

The result further strengthened India’s dominance in T20 World Cup meetings between the two sides, improving their head-to-head record to 8-1 and confirming their progression to the Super 8 stage.

Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
