T20 World Cup: Team India were told to avoid sledging Pakistan

The encounter came amid off-field tensions, with reports suggesting Pakistan had considered withdrawing from the fixture before the tournament, only to reverse their stance after intervention from the International Cricket Council. India also upheld their no-handshake stance with their rivals, but the match itself unfolded without any on-field altercations.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Suryakumar was seen addressing the squad with a firm message: concentrate on cricketing skills and avoid verbal exchanges. He urged his teammates to let their bat and ball do the talking rather than getting caught up in mind games.

