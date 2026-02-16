GOLD/FOREX
A big India-Pakistan match doesn’t exist anymore: Sourav Ganguly

India's win improved their head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups to 8-1

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (2L) and Tilak Varma (L) celebrate their team's win against Pakistan at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match in the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: After India’s 61-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A match of the ICC T20 World Cup, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said the India-Pakistan clash no longer feels like the high-intensity “big match” it once was.

“A big match doesn’t really exist anymore; those kinds of matches used to happen in the past. We make the mistake of thinking of Pakistan as the team of Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, and Shahid Tanvir, but that Pakistan no longer exists,” Ganguly told IANS.

India’s win also secured their place in the Super Eights. Ishan Kishan set the platform with a quickfire 77, while the bowlers restricted Pakistan to 114 in 18 overs, comfortably defending the 176-run target.

The victory improved India’s head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups to 8-1, with Pakistan’s only win coming in 2021.

“So, in my view, it’s not a big match. For me, the real big matches are India vs Australia, India vs South Africa, and India vs England. There is a huge difference between the teams, so the result is somewhat expected. The gap in quality is more noticeable than the result itself,” Ganguly added.

While India have already qualified for the Super Eights with a game remaining, Pakistan must likely beat Namibia in their final Group A match to stay in contention. India will wrap up their league stage against the Netherlands on February 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
