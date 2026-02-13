Forecasts predict heavy showers during the crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash.
All eyes are on Colombo this weekend as arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a high-stakes ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at R. Premadasa Stadium.
The fixture is crucial for Group A standings and Super 8 qualification, and both teams are unbeaten heading into the clash. The match promises drama both on and off the field—but weather could play a decisive role.
Local forecasts predict cloudy skies, strong winds, and intermittent showers throughout Sunday. Heavy rain is expected between 4 pm and 6 pm, with lighter showers possible during match hours. A washout would force both teams to share points, potentially altering the qualification race.
|Time
|Temp
|Rain probability
|3:00 PM
|29°C
|49%
|4:00 PM
|29°C
|52%
|5:00 PM
|28°C
|48%
|6:00 PM
|27°C
|36%
|7:00 PM
|27°C
|20%
|8:00 PM
|26°C
|20%
|9:00 PM
|26°C
|20%
Afternoon showers are typical in Colombo at this time of year. If rain disrupts play, ICC rules require a minimum of five overs per side for a result under DLS provisions. If this is not met, the match will be abandoned, and both teams will share one point.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.