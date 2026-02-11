Surge in travel demand ahead of India-Pakistan T20 clash; fans urged to book early.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is set for February 15, 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Fans from India travelling to Sri Lanka can take advantage of the Sri Lanka visa-on-arrival facility to catch the action live.
As reported by Gulf News, travel demand has soared sharply after the India‑Pakistan match confirmation, with return economy fares from Mumbai and Delhi spiking significantly.
Mumbai–Colombo: Dh2,367 (₹58,400); Air India Dh4,792 (₹118,200), IndiGo Dh3,589 (₹88,600)
Delhi–Colombo: Around Dh4,845 (₹119,400); SriLankan Airlines from Dh4,066 (₹100,200)
UAE–Sri Lanka flights: Dh1,900–Dh2,400, still cheaper than fares from India
Connecting flights via Chennai remain costly, with one-way fares above ₹68,000 and return fares over ₹100,000 during the match window.
The surge highlights unprecedented travel demand. Fans are advised to book early and explore alternative routes. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, and SriLankan Airlines are quoting premium fares, and even connecting flights remain expensive due to limited availability.
Yes. Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka for tourism, business, or transit generally require an e-visa. However, under the country’s free visa regime, Indian travellers can now obtain a 30-day Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at no cost for short-term tourism, making entry simpler and faster.
The 30-day free ETA is currently available to citizens of India, China, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan. Nationals from other countries must follow the standard ETA process.
Indian nationals living in the UAE who plan to travel to Sri Lanka must obtain an ETA before departure, as visa on arrival is not available.
Visa rules are based on nationality, not residency, so Indian residents in the UAE follow the same process as travellers from India.
Cost: Free
Stay duration: 30 days
Entries allowed: Double entry
Processing time: 24–48 hours
Extensions: Up to 270 days in stages (30 + 60 + 90 + 90 days)
Travellers must apply online via the official portal: https://eta.gov.lk/slvisa/. Once approved, the ETA is sent electronically and should be printed and carried while travelling.
While the ETA application is straightforward, travellers may be asked to present the following mandatory documents at immigration:
Indian passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry
Confirmed return or onward flight ticket
Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or invitation letter)
Sufficient funds for the stay
Travel insurance recommended but not mandatory
Visa rules are based on nationality, not residency, so Indian citizens living in the UAE follow the same ETA process and enjoy the free-visa benefits.
Tourist ETA: 30 days, double entry; for holidays, family visits, or events
Business ETA: 30 days, usually multiple-entry; for meetings, conferences, or short training programmes
Transit ETA: Up to 2 days, single entry; for brief stopovers
Approved ETAs are generally valid for six months from the date of issue, within which travellers must enter Sri Lanka.
Apply well in advance, especially during major events like the T20 World Cup 2026
Keep passport, ETA confirmation, and tickets ready
Book flights and hotels early, particularly near major stadiums
Arrange extensions before expiry for longer stays or multiple entries
This updated e-visa process ensures Indian travellers can enter Sri Lanka easily and enjoy short-term visits without paying a visa fee.
Fans looking to attend the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match can book tickets via tickets.cricketworldcup.com (redirects to BookMyShow).
Standard seats range from $99–$250, while combined hotel and match packages start at $400. Entry is via digital QR codes activated 48 hours before the match; transfers are allowed, and a valid ID is required.
With the India–Pakistan rivalry driving unprecedented global interest, many fans are opting for premium packages. Indian travellers and others are advised to plan visas, flights, and tickets well in advance to secure their spots.