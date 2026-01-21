GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
Visa-free travel 2026: Two new destinations open for Indian passport holders

New visa-free options open doors for leisure and short business trips

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Want to plan a holiday without worrying about visa regulations? India secures easier access to Malaysia and Kazakhstan.
Shutterstock

The Indian passport has climbed five spots to 80th in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, reflecting growing diplomatic influence. While the total number of visa-free destinations has slightly dipped to 55, India has gained fresh access to Malaysia and Kazakhstan, marking a strategic win for tourism and business mobility in Southeast and Central Asia.

Strategic wins: Why Malaysia and Kazakhstan?

Through a mix of quiet diplomacy and digital-visa negotiations, India has secured expanded access to two major hubs:

  • Malaysia: A key partner in the “Visit Malaysia Year 2026” campaign, focusing on tourism and business ties.

  • Kazakhstan: A central pillar of India’s strategic outreach in Central Asia, facilitating short-term professional and leisure travel.

These additions open new routes beyond traditional destinations like Dubai and Singapore, giving Indian travellers more flexibility for leisure and business trips.

Travelling to Malaysia or Kazakhstan?

Indian citizens can now enjoy visa-free stays—30 days in Malaysia and 14 days in Kazakhstan. Travellers must keep documents ready and submit required digital forms. Entry is strictly for tourism, and authorities can still deny access if requirements aren’t met.

Take a detailed look at documents and requirements before planning your trip:

Malaysia: 30-day visa-free stay

Entry is strictly for leisure; employment, study or internships, or long-term stays require a visa.

  • Purpose: Tourism, social visits, leisure only

  • Mandatory: Submit the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at least 3 days before travel

  • Documents: Passport valid for 6+ months, return/onward ticket, hotel proof or host address, proof of funds (~$50/day)

Malaysia extended its 30-day visa-free entry for Indian citizens through December 31, 2026, as part of its “Visit Malaysia Year 2026” tourism push.

Why entry may be restricted even with visa-free access

Visa-free entry does not guarantee landing. Indian tourists must meet strict immigration requirements. Entry is strictly for leisure—employment, internships, or extended stays require a visa.

In January 2025, Kuala Lumpur International Airport screenings barred travellers for incomplete documents, suspicious travel intent, or flagged histories. Some Indian passengers were among those deported under standard procedures.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur advises travellers to carry:

  • Return/onward tickets

  • Accommodation proof

  • Sufficient funds

Visa-free regulations (valid until Dec 31, 2026)

  • No visa application or eVisa required for stays up to 30 days

  • Entry permitted solely for tourism or casual visits

  • Employment, business, or study purposes are excluded

Travel tips for Malaysia

  • Submit MDAC online before travel

  • Keep all documents ready and verifiable

  • Remember: “visa-free” does not mean guaranteed landing

Kazakhstan: 14-day visa-free stay

Indian passport holders can enter visa-free for up to 14 consecutive days per visit. The total stay cannot exceed 42 days within any 180-day rolling period.

This is valid for tourism, private visits, and short-term business. Paid employment, long-term study, or medical treatment still require a visa.

Travel requirements:

  • Passport valid for at least 6 months

  • Return/onward ticket

  • Accommodation proof (hotel booking or host invitation)

  • Travel insurance recommended

  • Digital registration via QazETA app at least 72 hours before departure

Arrival registration: Hotels and private hosts must notify Kazakhstan migration authorities within 3 business days. Failure to register may lead to fines or departure delays.

When a visa is needed:

  • Stay longer than 14 days per entry

  • Total stay exceeds 42 days in 180 days

  • Purpose is employment, study, or medical treatment

Need a longer stay? e-Visa Fees for 2026:

Visa CategoryFee (USD)Approx. Fee (INR)Processing Time
Tourist (B12)6051005 business days
Business (B1-B3)8068005 business days
Medical (C12)8068005 business days

Key e-Visa Requirements (Stay >14 days)

  • Invitation: Required from a Kazakh host (hotel, agency, or business partner).

  • Passport: Valid for at least 3 months beyond visa expiry.

  • Entry/Exit: Only via Astana (NQZ) or Almaty (ALA) airports.

  • Individual Applications: No group e-Visas; children need separate applications.

QazETA App (2026)

  • Register at least 72 hours before departure.

  • Submit health and customs declarations.

  • Currently free; standard processing fee of $10 may apply later.

Additional notes: Entry for e-Visa holders is restricted to Astana (NQZ) or Almaty (ALA) airports. e-Visas are issued individually, including for children. 

Why a stronger passport matters

A stronger passport offers tangible benefits—less paperwork, faster planning, lower visa costs, greater flexibility, and smoother border crossings.

Caveats: Despite new access, passport power is volatile. Diplomatic gains can be offset by security concerns and stricter immigration checks.

MEA advisory: Always check official entry requirements 72 hours before departure, especially for visa-free travel, to avoid being denied entry or stranded.

Key takeaways for Indian travellers

  • Visa-free access does not guarantee entry

  • Keep passport, return ticket, accommodation proof, funds, and digital entry forms ready

  • Malaysia and Kazakhstan are now your easiest new options in Asia, but strict compliance is essential

