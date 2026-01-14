Bangladesh passport climbs 5 spots in 2026: Full visa-free destinations list revealed

Bangladesh climbs Henley Passport Index 2026, unlocking 37 hassle-free travel destinations
Bangladesh has climbed from 100th to 95th place in the latest Henley Passport Index, reflecting modest but steady progress in travel freedom. Citizens now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 37 destinations, up from fewer options last year, signalling gradual improvements in international mobility.
Bangladesh passport holders have a mix of visa-free, Visa-on-Arrival (VOA), and eTA destinations, offering flexible travel for leisure, business, or short-term visits. Popular visa-free destinations include Barbados, Fiji, Jamaica, Nepal, and The Bahamas, spanning Asia, Africa, Oceania, and the Caribbean.
Visa-on-Arrival and eTA options include Bhutan, Maldives, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Kenya, opening opportunities for tourism, business trips, and cultural exchanges across multiple regions.
Visa-Free: Nepal
VOA: Bhutan, Cambodia, Maldives, Timor-Leste
eTA: Sri Lanka
Visa-Free: Rwanda, The Gambia
VOA: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mozambique, Sierra Leone
Visa-Free: Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago
eTA: St. Kitts and Nevis
Visa-Free: Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia, Vanuatu
VOA: Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu
Kenya, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, St. Kitts and Nevis
Singapore retains the world’s strongest passport, granting visa-free access to 192 destinations, while Afghanistan sits at the bottom with only 24, widening the gap to 168 countries since 2006.
Japan and South Korea hold second place (188), followed by Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland (186).
The UAE rises to fifth, ahead of New Zealand, Australia, the UK, Canada, Iceland, and the US.
India improves to 80th (55 destinations), while Pakistan climbs to 98th (31 destinations).
The US and UK recorded the largest declines, losing 7 and 8 destinations, showing how passport strength reflects political stability and diplomatic influence.
1. Barbados (Visa-Free)
2. Bangladesh (Visa-Free)
3. Bhutan (VOA)
4. British Virgin Islands (Visa-Free)
5. Burundi (VOA)
6. Cambodia (VOA)
7. Cape Verde Islands (VOA)
8. Comoro Islands (VOA)
9. Cook Islands (Visa-Free)
10. Djibouti (VOA)
11. Dominica (Visa-Free)
12. Fiji (Visa-Free)
13. Grenada (Visa-Free)
14. Guinea-Bissau (VOA)
15. Haiti (Visa-Free)
16. Jamaica (Visa-Free)
17. Kenya (ETA)
18. Kiribati (Visa-Free)
19. Madagascar (VOA)
20. Maldives (VOA)
21. Micronesia (Visa-Free)
22. Montserrat (Visa-Free)
23. Mozambique (Visa-Free)
24. Nepal (Visa-Free)
25. Niue (VOA)
26. Rawanda (Visa-Free)
27. Samoa (VOA)
28. Seychelles (ETA)
29. Sierra Leone (VOA)
30. Sri Lanka (ETA)
31. St. Kitts and Nevis (ETA)
32. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-Free)
33. The Bahamas (Visa-Free)
34. The Gambia (Visa-Free)
35. Timor-Leste (VOA)
36. Trinidad and Tobago (Visa-Free)
37. Tuvalu (VOA
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox