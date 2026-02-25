New UK rules kick in, complicating travel for British dual nationals in UAE

Airlines told to block UK citizens without British passports as ETA checks begin
Dubai: British citizens who also hold another nationality could be stopped from travelling to the UK from Wednesday under new border rules linked to the rollout of the country’s electronic travel authorisation system, complicating travel for British dual nationals in the UAE.
Under the changes, dual British nationals must present either a valid British passport or a foreign passport endorsed with a certificate of entitlement to enter the UK. Those who fail to do so may be refused boarding by airlines, ferry operators or rail companies before they reach the border.
The Home Office said international carriers will now be required to check that all passengers have valid permission to travel to the UK, in the same way checks are already carried out for visa nationals.
“The correct permission for British citizens is a British passport or a foreign passport endorsed with a certificate of entitlement,” a Home Office said in a statement. “At their own discretion, carriers may accept some expired British passports as alternative documentation.”
The British Embassy in the UAE said the changes are part of a wider move to digitise the UK’s immigration system. “We are making improvements to deliver a more streamlined, digital immigration system which will be quicker and more secure for the millions of people who pass through the UK border each year,” it said in a separate statement.
The new enforcement coincides with the mandatory introduction of electronic travel authorisations (ETAs) for non-visa nationals from dozens of countries, including the US and Australia.
From Wednesday, travellers who previously entered the UK without a visa must hold an ETA costing £16 (Dh79). Airlines can refuse boarding to passengers who do not have one. ETAs are also required for passengers transiting through the UK, unless they remain airside and do not pass through border control.
The ETA allows visits of up to six months for tourism, business or short-term study. It is valid for two years, or until the passport used in the application expires, and permits multiple trips.
British and Irish citizens do not need an ETA. Dual British nationals are not eligible to apply for one under the rules.
The changes have caused particular concern among dual nationals who have travelled in and out of the UK for years using their non-British passport.
Without a British passport or certificate of entitlement, they may now be blocked from boarding transport to the UK. Neither document is issued automatically when someone becomes a British citizen, meaning some long-term residents have never applied for them.
A British passport costs about £100 (Dh496) for an adult. The alternative certificate of entitlement costs £589 (Dh2,966) and can take up to eight weeks to obtain, according to affected travellers. By comparison, an ETA costs £16.
Some dual nationals have said they were unaware of the impact of the rules until recently. The Guardian reported that while the policy was published on the government’s website in November, but it was not effectively communicated to those affected.
The Home Office said it recognised the scale of the change and had issued temporary guidance to carriers on accepting alternative documents. This includes expired British passports issued in 1989 or later, when presented alongside a valid non-visa national passport with matching personal details. It said the final decision on accepting alternative proof rests with carriers.
The ETA scheme was launched in October 2023 but was not strictly enforced to allow travellers time to adapt. In November, the government confirmed it would become mandatory from February 25.
The Home Office said ETAs are intended to streamline border processes, speed up entry and improve security. Similar systems are already used by countries including Canada and the United States, though costs vary.
Even with an ETA, travellers must still clear passport control and can be refused entry if other issues arise at the border.
The government has said public information advising dual nationals to carry the correct documents has been available since October 2024, with a broader communications campaign on the ETA running since 2023.