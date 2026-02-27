UAE issues new travel advisory for citizens abroad

Ministry urges passport checks, insurance coverage and Twajudi registration
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued updated travel guidance for Emirati citizens, urging them to take precautionary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families while abroad.
The ministry advised travellers to check that their passports remain valid for at least six months before departure, complete all visa and health requirements, and secure international health insurance that covers the full duration of their trip.
It also encouraged citizens to register themselves and their accompanying family members through the ministry’s 'Twajudi' service, which helps authorities provide support in emergencies.
The ministry stressed the importance of keeping the dedicated emergency number for UAE nationals abroad, available around the clock, and staying informed of official alerts and instructions issued by authorities in the destination country. Travellers were also urged to retain electronic copies of their identification and travel documents.
The ministry recommended planning trips with reputable international travel agencies and car rental companies, while monitoring road and weather conditions both before departure and during travel.
It also called on citizens to comply with local laws and traffic regulations, exercise caution when driving or moving around in unfamiliar areas, and opt for air travel whenever possible, citing higher levels of safety and comfort.