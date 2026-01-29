Rules are changing from February 26 onwards, said UK Visas and Immigration
Dubai: VFS Global has issued a fresh alert for travellers applying for UK visas, stating that many applicants will now receive digital immigration documents rather than physical visas as the UK moves closer to fully digitised border controls.
On X, VFS reshared a post from the United Kingdom Visa and Immigration (UKVI). It read, “An important update for UK visa applicants. If you or any of your dependants have applied for certain work, study and family visas, you may receive eVisas.”
The reminder comes ahead of a major change to UK entry rules. From February 25, 2026, most visitors to the UK – except British and Irish citizens – will need either an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or an e-visa to travel.
The ETA is a digital travel permission for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays of up to six months. It must be approved before travel and is checked by airlines at the airport.
Earlier this month, Emirates also warned passengers flying to the UK that travellers without an approved ETA will not be allowed to board from February 25.
The airline said the changes are part of the UK government’s plan to modernise border controls and move entirely to digital immigration systems.
“Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an ETA from February 25,” the UK Home Office said in a statement late last year.
The British Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, had said, “ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience.”
Alongside the ETA rollout, the UK is phasing out physical immigration documents and switching fully to e-visas, which are linked to a traveller’s passport digitally.
Emirates previously advised passengers who:
Hold a UK visa and rely on physical documents
Have an expired biometric residence permit (BRP) or biometric residence card (BRC)
to create a UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account to access their e-visa and avoid problems at check-in.
Passengers with Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) who still use passport stamps or vignettes can apply for a free ‘No Time Limit’ application to move their status online.
Travellers who already have an e-visa are also being reminded to ensure the passport they plan to travel with is correctly linked to their UKVI account. If passport details change, they must be updated online before flying.
With the UK remaining one of the most popular destinations for travellers from the UAE, airlines and visa service providers are urging passengers not to leave checks until the last minute.
Travellers should:
Check whether they need an ETA or e-visa
Apply well in advance of travel
Ensure their immigration status is fully digital
Confirm passport details are up to date online
Failure to meet the new requirements could result in passengers being stopped at check-in.
The UK first launched its ETA scheme in October 2023 for Qatari nationals. It was later expanded to other Gulf countries, including the UAE, in February 2024, before widening further in late 2024 and early 2025.
From February 25, 2026, the system will be strictly enforced, with airlines denying boarding to passengers who do not have the correct digital travel permission.
