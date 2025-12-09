The company secured an 88-point score from the sustainability ratings platform
Dubai: VFS Global, a global leader in trusted technology services provider for governments and diplomatic missions, has been awarded the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing it among the top one per cent of companies assessed globally for business sustainability.
The company secured an 88-point score from the internationally recognised sustainability ratings platform, marking one of its strongest performances to date. The Platinum rating reflects high standards across all four EcoVadis evaluation pillars: Environment, Ethics, Labour and Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement—areas where global benchmarks have become increasingly stringent amid rising scrutiny of corporate sustainability.
Shireen Mistree, Head of Sustainability at VFS Global, said the achievement underscores how deeply sustainability principles are embedded across the organisation. “This recognition by EcoVadis reflects the deep integration of sustainability into our organisational culture,” she said. “At VFS Global, we believe that responsible business practices start with our people.”
She added that the company’s strategy centres on ethics, respect for human rights and continuous learning—values that empower teams to embed sustainability into daily decision-making. “This Platinum Medal is a proud validation of our collective commitment to creating a positive impact for our employees, the communities we work in, and our stakeholders worldwide,” she said.
The recognition aligns with the sustainability priorities detailed in VFS Global’s annual Integrated Report, which outlines the firm’s ongoing efforts to strengthen environmental governance and ethical supply chain practices across its global operations.
