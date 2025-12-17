Winners will have access to a mind-boggling list of Platinum membership benefits
Dubai: Dubai's flagship airline, Emirates, has launched a global online auction offering a chance to secure some of the most coveted Emirates Skywards Platinum memberships — complete with tier benefits valid for up to 20 years.
Bidding is now open and runs until January 17, 2026, in partnership with Emirates Auction.
The airline said in a statement it is also offering unique Skywards membership numbers such as 2111111111 and 7777777770, each carrying Platinum status privileges typically reserved for its most loyal flyers.
Emirates highlighted that every dirham raised from this exclusive auction will go directly to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit arm dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable children.
Proceeds will fund projects across 14 NGOs in nine countries, supporting initiatives such as education, healthcare, housing, and vocational training in the UAE, India, Kenya, the Philippines, and more.
Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines and Chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation, said the auction offers a meaningful way for donors to make a lasting difference.
Sir Clark said, "Every bid represents more than a Skywards Platinum membership; it’s a contribution that creates pathways to lift children and their families out of poverty."
Participation is fully digital and open to bidders worldwide. Interested donors can register free of charge on emiratesauction.com or via the Emirates Auction app, with UAE Pass integration available for residents.
After registering, users must pay a refundable security deposit to activate bidding privileges.
The Platinum tier — the highest level of Emirates Skywards — includes:
Priority First Class check-in and baggage delivery.
Complimentary Home Check-in in Dubai.
Access to global First and Business Class lounges with one guest.
100% bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.
The ability to extend Gold-tier benefits to a partner or friend.
The validity of the Platinum membership period depends on the winning bid amount, Emirates confirmed.
The initiative coincides with the UAE’s Year of Community 2025. The foundation supports more than 50 ongoing projects worldwide, focusing on long-term solutions for children’s welfare.
Abdulla Matar Al Mannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, "We are honoured to contribute our expertise in organising world-class charity auctions that deliver sustainable community impact."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox