Emirates has commitments for roughly 375 future widebody aircraft, split between Boeing 777X/777F/787 and Airbus A350-900 , after topping up both its 777X and A350 orders at Dubai Airshow last month. This intensifies the pressure to recruit qualified pilots in the coming months and years.

"It is not possible for one academy school to support all that demand," Al Redha said. "So, you will have multiple sources funding that number, whether from an academy, whether it is from direct entry, or from international."

The academy has already produced more than 300 pilots currently flying for Emirates, representing a steady pipeline of talent explicitly trained for the airline's operations. "So it is providing us a source of cadet, young pilots to train them from the beginning within the mindset of the airline,” he said.

The Emirates Group has hosted more than 2,100 recruitment events in 150 cities globally, receiving 3.7 million applications in the last financial year. Since 2022, the Group has onboarded more than 41,000 professionals, bringing its workforce to 121,000.

"You see today with air transport and air travel, there is really good demand," Al Redha said. "We are seeing the demand increasing day by day. There will be a need for more pilots."

"My father was really joking and said, 'Do you think you want to become a pilot?' And my mother and I started laughing," she recalled. Her parents are glassmakers with no aviation background, making her journey particularly remarkable.

"All the instructors, everyone here, I'd say they're actually the best in the world," he said. "They built us into who we are. The instructors themselves instil that kind of confidence into us so that we can walk away from here, look at an aircraft and say, 'I know what I'm going to do.'"

"Thanks to the amount of dedication and passion that instructors gave us, I can really say we are ready to take this," she said of the industry's high demand. "It's kind of an opportunity to show the world what this academy can do."

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.